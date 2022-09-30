PBS KIDS Schedule Update October 2022

WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 & STREAMING FREE | The new series Rosie's Rules joins the PBS KIDS line-up on Mon., Oct. 3, 2022.

“Rosie’s Rules” stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the wow-mazing world beyond her family walls. MORE ABOUT ROSIE’S RULES

Here's a look at PBS KIDS schedule changes effective Mon., Oct.3

On WKAR HD 23.1

NEW: ROSIE’S RULES 10:00AM daily

CHANGE: DONKEY HODIE moves from 10:00AM to 10:30AM

CHANGE: ELINOR WONDERS WHY moves to WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 23.4 at 9:30AM daily

On WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 23.4

Weekday and weekend schedules are now identical from 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM

ROSIE’S RULES joins weekday schedule at 8:30 AM daily

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG moves to 11AM daily

On-Demand

MARTHA SPEAKS, SPLASH & BUBBLES, WORDGIRL, and WORD WORLD will no longer be offered on our broadcast channels, but will remain streaming on-demand on the PBS KIDS video app for web, mobile and over-the top boxes, the PBS KIDS YouTube channel.

For complete PBS KIDS schedule information, visit WHAT’S ON at wkar.org

