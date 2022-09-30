© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS KIDS Schedule Update October 2022

WKAR Public Media
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Rosie's Rules Streaming Oct 3
PBS KIDS

WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 & STREAMING FREE | The new series Rosie's Rules joins the PBS KIDS line-up on Mon., Oct. 3, 2022.

“Rosie’s Rules” stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the wow-mazing world beyond her family walls. MORE ABOUT ROSIE’S RULES

Here's a look at PBS KIDS schedule changes effective Mon., Oct.3

On WKAR HD 23.1
NEW: ROSIE’S RULES 10:00AM daily
CHANGE: DONKEY HODIE moves from 10:00AM to 10:30AM
CHANGE: ELINOR WONDERS WHY moves to WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 23.4 at 9:30AM daily

On WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 23.4
Weekday and weekend schedules are now identical from 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM
ROSIE’S RULES joins weekday schedule at 8:30 AM daily
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG moves to 11AM daily

On-Demand
MARTHA SPEAKS, SPLASH & BUBBLES, WORDGIRL, and WORD WORLD will no longer be offered on our broadcast channels, but will remain streaming on-demand on the PBS KIDS video app for web, mobile and over-the top boxes, the PBS KIDS YouTube channel.

For complete PBS KIDS schedule information, visit WHAT’S ON at wkar.org

