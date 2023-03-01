March 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays. Mar. 4 - Mar. 25 at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Take a trip around Michigan each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

Mar. 4

Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances performed by the Traverse Symphony; Conrad Tao and the Lansing Symphony play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24; Griffes’ Poem for Flute and Orchestra from a Baroque on Beaver concert.

Mar. 11

Jackson Symphony performs Ravel’s La Valse; Ann Arbor Symphony plays Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Mar. 18

Traverse Symphony and choirs perform How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place from Brahms’ German Requiem and Dies Irae from the Mozart Requiem; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius.

Mar. 25

Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin played by the Traverse Symphony; Lansing Symphony performs Suite No. 1of Ancient Dances and Airs by Respighi and The Firebird by Stravinsky.

