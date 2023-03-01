© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

March 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published March 1, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST
Wikimedia_Commons__Michigan.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

Saturdays. Mar. 4 - Mar. 25 at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Take a trip around Michigan each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

Mar. 4
Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances performed by the Traverse Symphony; Conrad Tao and the Lansing Symphony play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24; GriffesPoem for Flute and Orchestra from a Baroque on Beaver concert.

Mar. 11
Jackson Symphony performs Ravel’s La Valse; Ann Arbor Symphony plays Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Mar. 18
Traverse Symphony and choirs perform How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place from BrahmsGerman Requiem and Dies Irae from the Mozart Requiem; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius.

Mar. 25
Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin played by the Traverse Symphony; Lansing Symphony performs Suite No. 1of Ancient Dances and Airs by Respighi and The Firebird by Stravinsky.

