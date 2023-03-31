April 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Apr. 1 - Apr. 29 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Apr. 1

Lansing Symphony plays Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Jackson Symphony plays Rameau’s Zoroastre Overture.

Apr. 8

Ann Arbor Symphony and Adam Unsworth play Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 2 by Saint-Georges; Pianist Eric Zuber plays Sonata 21 by Beethoven.

Apr. 15

William Westney and the Jackson Symphony play Addinsell’s Warsaw Concerto; Lansing Symphony performs Hailstork: Symphony No. 1; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Bach’s Brandenburg No. 5.

Apr. 22

Baroque on Beaver plays Bach’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Pachelbel’s Canon; Ann Arbor Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.

Apr. 29

Pianist Eric Zuber plays Chopin’s Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Brillante and Lansing Symphony performs the Brahms 3rd Symphony.

