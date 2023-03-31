© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

April 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
greatlakesmichigangov_0.jpg

Saturdays, Apr. 1 - Apr. 29 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Apr. 1
Lansing Symphony plays Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Jackson Symphony plays Rameau’s Zoroastre Overture.

Apr. 8
Ann Arbor Symphony and Adam Unsworth play Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 2 by Saint-Georges; Pianist Eric Zuber plays Sonata 21 by Beethoven.

Apr. 15
William Westney and the Jackson Symphony play Addinsell’s Warsaw Concerto; Lansing Symphony performs Hailstork: Symphony No. 1; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Bach’s Brandenburg No. 5.

Apr. 22
Baroque on Beaver plays Bach’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Pachelbel’s Canon; Ann Arbor Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.

Apr. 29
Pianist Eric Zuber plays Chopin’s Andante Spianato & Grand Polonaise Brillante and Lansing Symphony performs the Brahms 3rd Symphony.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update RadioGreat Lakes Concertswkar radio
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE