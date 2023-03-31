© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
April 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Published March 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
spring_-_Flickr_Yannick_Bammert.jpg
Flickr - Yannick Bammert
/

Thursdays, Apr. 6 - Apr. 27 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Apr. 6
Easter and Tales of the Christ - With Easter on April 21st, a repeat of our episode highlighting films involving Christ from Alfred Newman’s epic The Robe, to John Debney’s intense music for The Passion of the Christ.

Apr. 13
April 16th marks the 99th anniversary of Henry Mancini’s birth, so join us for an hour of the marvelous maestro’s music from Charade!, to the Baby Elephant Walk from Hatari, and of course a visit from the famous Pink Panther.

Apr. 20
The Seafarers - An hour of swashbucklers and sailors from Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s The Sea Hawk, to the recently reevaluated bomb of a film, Waterworld, with music by James Newton Howard.

Apr. 27
Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

