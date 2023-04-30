May 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, May 4 - May 25 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Repeat Broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

May 4

To honor the pseudo-holiday “May the 4th Be With You,” an hour of music from the Star Wars films. The Original Trilogy, the Prequels, and the recent Trio which wrapped up the story of the Skywalker Saga are all celebrated this week.

May 11

Honoring Mother’s Day (May 14th) with cinematic mothers, from Michael Gore’s music to Terms of Endearment; to the zany antics from Throw Mama From The Train with a score by David Newman.

May 18

Although he only wrote music for 16 Hollywood films, he remains one of the most influential composers for understanding what movie music should sound like. Join us as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth on May 29, 1897 of composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold with a selection of his defining film scores.

May 25

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.