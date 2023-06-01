June 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, June 1 - June 29 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Jun. 1

Join in as we celebrate iconic duos of cinema. George Gershwin will provide music for Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogersto dance to, even Bill & Ted get a “Whoa!” from composer David Newman.

Jun. 8

An hour of music by composer David Raksin who, at first, was nearly fired from Modern Times by Charlie Chaplin, but would soon become great friends with ‘The Tramp.’ Chaplin even visited Raksin working on The Bad and the Beautiful just before being exiled from the United States.

Jun. 15

This week, a hodgepodge of summertime activities from our movie scores. Playing baseball with childhood friends at The Sandlot; Avoiding The Seven-Year Itc h with Marilyn Monroe, recuperating with Jimmy Stewart by the Rear Window; and making sure we Do The Right Thing with Spike Lee.

Jun. 22

With so many wonderful scores by John Williams, we’ve been sampling his music by decades and in this episode, we go back to the ‘90s. The decade that gave us his scores to Amistad, Jurassic Park, and the recently reevaluated wonder of Hook.

Jun. 29

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

