July 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, July 1 - July 29 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Take a trip around Michigan each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

July 1

All-American program with Jackson Symphony performing Copland’s Letter from Home; Ann Arbor Symphony performing This Land by Carlos Simon; Violinist Ade Williams and the Lansing Symphony play Barber’s Violin Concerto.

July 8

Traverse Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, and Rossini’s Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers; Jackson Symphony plays There Can Be No More Kings: A Hood Fantasy by Marcus Norris.

July 15

Flutist Anthony Trionfo and Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra play Fantaisie for Flute and Orchestra by Georges Hüe; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius.

July 22

Lansing Symphony performs Haydn’s Symphony No. 90; pianist Inon Barnatan and Ann Arbor Symphony play Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini for Piano & Orchestra.

July 29

Pianist Clayton Stephenson and Lansing Symphony Orchestra play Piano Concerto in One Movement by Florence Price; Noelle Naito, violin, and Flint Symphony Orchestra perform Concerto No. 3 for Violin and Orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns.

