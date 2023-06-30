© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

July 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Saturdays, July 1 - July 29 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Take a trip around Michigan each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

July 1
All-American program with Jackson Symphony performing Copland’s Letter from Home; Ann Arbor Symphony performing This Land by Carlos Simon; Violinist Ade Williams and the Lansing Symphony play Barber’s Violin Concerto.

July 8
Traverse Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, and Rossini’s Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers; Jackson Symphony plays There Can Be No More Kings: A Hood Fantasy by Marcus Norris.

July 15
Flutist Anthony Trionfo and Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra play Fantaisie for Flute and Orchestra by Georges Hüe; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius.

July 22
Lansing Symphony performs Haydn’s Symphony No. 90; pianist Inon Barnatan and Ann Arbor Symphony play Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini for Piano & Orchestra.

July 29
Pianist Clayton Stephenson and Lansing Symphony Orchestra play Piano Concerto in One Movement by Florence Price; Noelle Naito, violin, and Flint Symphony Orchestra perform Concerto No. 3 for Violin and Orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Great Lakes ConcertsRadioWKAR Radio
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE