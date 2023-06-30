July 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, July 6 - July 27 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

July 6

Best of the Michigan Matinee - The Roaring 20's. An hour of music to films set in the 1920's. From Randy Newman's Ragtime, to authentic "stock music" pieces sent to theaters to help accompany silent films.

July 13

To celebrate Bastille Day on the 14th, a survey of scores set in France, like Amelie, Chocolat, and Henry Mancini's Charade.

July 20

Alexandre Desplat - One of only seven composers who received two nominations for Best Score Oscar in the same year, we'll have an hour of music by Desplat, including The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Shape of Water.

June 27

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

