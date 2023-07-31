© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
August 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published July 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
Saturday, August 5 - August 26 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

August 5

Patrick Harlin’s Bloom performed by the Lansing Symphony; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 played by the Traverse Symphony.

August 12

Saginaw Bay Symphony performs Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture; Ann Arbor Symphony plays Beethoven’s Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano and Orchestra; Faure: Cantique de Jean Racine performed by Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra and Chorus.

August 19

Wagenseil Trombone Concerto played by Tom Riccobono, trombone and Traverse Symphony; Jackson Symphony performs Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1; Traverse Symphony performs Finale from Symphony No. 3, the “Organ”.

August 26

Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances performed by the Traverse Symphony; Conrad Tao and the Lansing Symphony play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24; Griffes’ Poem for Flute and Orchestra from a Baroque on Beaver concert.

