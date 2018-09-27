Ex-MSU Coach Will Go To Trial As Fallout Of Nassar Scandal Continues

An ex-Michigan State University coach’s criminal case continues.

Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a judge determined Thursday there is enough evidence against Kathie Klages to go to trial for a misdemeanor and felony charge.


Two women testified in court. They say when they were teens they told Klages that Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them during medical treatment. Nassar is the former M-S-U sports doctor who sexually assaulted his patients for years.

Larissa Boyce is one of the women. She says Klages told her she must be mistaken. “I felt humiliated. I felt embarrassed. I felt like I was in trouble and dirty.” She said.

Prosecutors say Klages lied and told law enforcement she did not recall Boyce or other gymnasts telling her about Nassar. Klages’s attorney says Klages is innocent and they will fight it out at trial.

