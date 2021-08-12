MSU FB Camp Updates, Bungee Jumping in Vegas | Current Sports | Aug. 11, 2021

Al is back in the saddle after his Las Vegas vacation! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get right to it by giving you the latest updates concerning Michigan State football training camp. Hear what head coach Mel Tucker has to say concerning roster updates and the high energy that he's loving throughout practice. Also, Al tells you about his daredevil adventure of bungee jumping from the top of the Strat Hotel in Vegas and what the experience was like. That, as well as NBA Summer League action and the battle that was Cade Cunningham / Jalen Green; the two top picks in this year's draft.

Episode 1827