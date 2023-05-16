© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Station News

WKAR Storytellers Receive 2023 Regional Emmy® Nominations

WKAR Public Media
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2023 – The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned 13 Regional Emmy® nominations for their productions. The nominations were announced on May 13 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan's capital region.

NOMINATIONS

The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

Winners will be announced during the 45th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 17, 2023, at the MotorCity Casino Sound Board Theater.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit natasmichigan.org/awards/

