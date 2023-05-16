WKAR Storytellers Receive 2023 Regional Emmy® Nominations
EAST LANSING, MI; May 16, 2023 – The talented storytellers at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned 13 Regional Emmy® nominations for their productions. The nominations were announced on May 13 by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan's capital region.
NOMINATIONS
- Children/Youth/Teen - News
Curious About Careers – Construction Industry Consultant
Carol Yancho, Senior Producer
- Children/Youth/Teen - Long Form
Curious Crew – Balance and Stability
Carol Yancho, Senior Producer
Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host/Writer
- Interview/Discussion
An Evening with Rep. James Clyburn
Timothy Elkins, Producer/Director
- Arts/Entertainment
Music for Social Justic – Freedom
Steven Boughton, Producer/Director
- Lifestyle
Serving Up Science
Nicole Zaremba, Producer/Director
Sheril Kirshenbaum, Host
- Politics/Government
OTR: Evening With the Governor
Tim Skubick, Producer/Host/Moderator
Timothy Elkins, Director
- Societal Concerns
Twice as Likely
Nicole Zaremba, Producer/Director
- Image Promotion (Single Spot)
Century of Service – Sizzle Reel
Carol Yancho, Senior Producer
Dan Wogan, Editor
- Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent
Curious Crew Composite
Dr. Rob Stephenson, Host/Writer
- Editor – Long Form Content
Curious Crew – Compilation
Scott Schoessel, Editor
- Multimedia Journalist
Shining Lights (A BEACON OF HOPE and LADY BRESLIN)
Mike Castellucci, Producer
- Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics
Curious Crew Graphics Composite
Dan Wogan, Editor
- Lighting
Music for Social Justice
Ken Merley, Lighting Designer
The Michigan EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.
Winners will be announced during the 45th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy® Awards on June 17, 2023, at the MotorCity Casino Sound Board Theater.
For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees, visit natasmichigan.org/awards/