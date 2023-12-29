Report fails to identify source of Mel Tucker investigation leaks

An independent review of Michigan State University’s investigation into former football coach Mel Tucker was unable to determine how details surrounding the civil rights inquiry were allegedly leaked to the media.

That's according to a report from the law firm, Jones Day, released today.

In September, MSU reached out to Jones Day following concerns that details of Tucker’s Title IX review were possibly leaked to the media.

The findings state that at least 44 individuals were aware of the investigation prior to a USA Today report naming assault prevention activist Brenda Tracy as the claimant in the investigation.

The independent review failed to determine the source of the potential leak, citing a lack of documentary evidence and the unwillingness of various individuals to fully participate in the investigation.

In October, MSU found Tucker violated the university’s sexual harassment policy.

This is a developing story. WKAR will update this page with more information.