Off the Record

The panel discusses school masking mandates. The guest is Dr. Cassandra Ulbrich, president of the Michigan Board of Education. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chad Livengood and Rick Albin join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.Watch it at video.wkar.org
After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.Watch it at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses the Delta variant and the vaccination lottery. The guest is Steve Mitchell discussing the Trump factor in state races. Panelists Nancy Kaffer, Jonathan Oosting and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.Watch it at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses the passing of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, vaccine mandates and much more.
Former capitol correspondents discuss changes in political reporting.Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses turmoil in the MI republican party. The guest is Adam Zemke.Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses the president's trip to Northern Michigan. The guest is Tonya Schuitmaker.Watch now at video.wkar.org
The panel discusses school funding. The guest is Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.Watch now at video.wkar.org