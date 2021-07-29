© 2021
Politics & Government

Want to Vote Early in Lansing? Election Unit Opens With Expanded Weekend Hours

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published July 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT
An absentee ballot dropbox at the Lansing south Washington voting location
Abigail Censky/ WKAR
Lansing’s election unit will be open this weekend with expanded hours for people who want to vote early.

City residents can walk into the office at 2500 S. Washington Ave. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to register to vote. They can also request absentee ballots in person, fill them out and turn them in on the spot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 3. Absentee ballots must be returned to a local clerk’s office or via drop box by 8 p.m. that day.

Check out WKAR’s voter guide for more information, including details about primary races for Lansing mayor and City Council. 

Politics & GovernmentvotingpoliticsCity of LansingCity of JacksonElection 2021
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
