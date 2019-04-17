Related Program: 
Current Sports | April 17, 2019

By Al Martin 1 hour ago

Credit Flickr Creative Commons/ Keith Allison

  On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks NBA playoffs including a recap of the Pistons' embarassing Game 1 defeat at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Later we discuss the impact of Rocket Watts' signing on MSU basketball. Lastly we touch on Russell Wilson's massive contract extension. That and more on this Wednesday edition of Current Sports

Episode 1414

