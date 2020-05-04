Current Sports | April 30, 2020 | NBA To Disney World?

NBA ponders moving season to Disney World; 'The Last Dance' episodes 3 & 4 recap; Clock running out on Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you news concerning the NBA, which is pondering the idea of placing teams at Disney World in order to finish the season. Is it doable and what would the risk entail? Also, we talk about the latest episodes of 'The Last Dance,' which recapped the Detroit Pistons / Chicago Bulls rivalry. We bring it home with recruiting news on the MSU football team and Brett Favre's thoughts on how much longer Aaron Rodgers has in Green Bay as quarterback of the Packers.

Episode 1636