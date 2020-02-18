Current Sports | February 18, 2020 | Mel Tucker's Coaching Staff Making Additions

MSU football; Mel Tucker; Chris Kapilovic; Jay Johnson; MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Mel Tucker; Darius Slay; Tua Tagovailoa

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reacts to men's basketball coach Tom Izzo's press conference yesterday, and tells you where he thinks MSU can go from here, as well as reacting to Michigan State football hiring Colorado offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic joining Mel Tucker's staff in East Lansing. Al gives his thoughts on this hire and reveals the new offensive coordinator that is expected to be announced shortly. In segment two we invite Eric Bach, Current Sports beat reporter to lay out his first story for WKAR that will be released later today. We close out today's show with Al expounding upon trade rumors from yesterday regarding a potential trade involving Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions.

Episode 1594