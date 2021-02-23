Related Program: 
Current Sports | February 23, 2021 | David Versus Goliath, Can Spartans Upset Illinois?

Michigan State matches up against a top-5 team in Illinois tonight. Can the Spartans play spoiler and get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against No.5 Illinois. What are the chances that the Spartans can pull off the upset? Hear what MSU head coach Tom Izzo has to say in preparation for the game. Also, we have headliners coming your way which include an update from the MHSAA on the start of Spring sports, a possible franchise tag for a major name on the Detroit Lions roster, and more! 

