Current Sports | January 10, 2020 | Pro Football HOF Writer Rick Gosselin Joins Us In-Studio

By Jack Kirwan 52 minutes ago

MSU basketball; Cassius Winston; Xavier Tillman; Minnesota basketball; Rick Gosselin; NFL playoffs


Credit Rick Gosselin

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by breaking down yesterday's matchup as the Michigan State men's basketball team hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Al gives his thoughts on the game and what the team will need to do to improve moving forward as three of their next four games will be on the road. In segment two, we invite Rick Gosselin,  NFL sportswriter and MSU grad, to the program to preview all four of this weekend's divisional playoff matchups, as well as breaking down for Al his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys hiring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. 

