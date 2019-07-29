Current Sports | July 29, 2019

Malik McDowell Detroit Free Press Profile; New acquisition of Mike Daniels for Detroit Lions; Weekend Winners and Current Sports callers

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the Detroit Free Press profile of the highs and lows of former MSU defensive stud Malik McDowell. Al tells you why McDowell may not get another shot in the National Football League after multiple run-ins with the law away from the football gridiron. Also, we discuss the new defensive tackle acquisition of Mike Daniels from the Green Bay Packers to the Detroit Lions. Al and engineer Connor Matthes tell you why they love the move so much. To close the show, we hit you with Weekend Winners and there's also one loser, named the Detroit Tigers, that also makes an appearance during the segment. Happy Monday!

Episode 1479