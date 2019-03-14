Current Sports | March 14, 2019

NCAA basketball; 1999 MSU riots; MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Lynn Henning

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reminisces on the 1999 MSU riots following the Michigan State men's basketball team falling in the Final Four to the Duke Blue Devils. Listen as Al takes calls from listeners regarding the riots and recants events that took place when he was at Michigan State. We close the show with our Throwback Thursday segment where we play for you a heated exchange between head coach Tom Izzo and now retired sportswriter Lynn Henning from 2010 when Izzo contemplated leaving Michigan State to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Episode 1390