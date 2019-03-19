Related Program: 
Current Sports | March 19, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 1 hour ago

MSU senior forward Kenny Goins cuts down the nets in celebration of winning the Big Ten men's basketball tournament championship.
Credit Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin,  Al leads the show by expanding of the MSU men's basketball seeding slight from the NCAA Tournament committee. In segment two, Al gives you his final thoughts on the NCAA tournament bracket that was revealed Sunday. Listen as Al tells why he believes MSU got the short end of the stick this season and why the committee favored other schools over them. Two callers express their displeasure as well. We conclude the show by playing for you the audio from Tom Izzo's presser yesterday prior to Thursday's game against Bradley in Des Moines, Iowa. 

