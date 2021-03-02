Current Sports | March 2, 2021 | COVID Numbers Improving, Will We See Full-Capacity Arenas Soon?

With COVID-19 numbers improving, the Alabama football program has announced plans to move to full-capacity during next year's college football season. How realistic is it? Also, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball clash against Indiana.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the announcement from Alabama for plans to have a full Bryant-Denny Stadium come next football season. How close are we, still in the midst of the pandemic, to having full sports arenas? Also, we talk Michigan football and how Jim Harabaugh is trying to get the Wolverines on track this offseason. We close by previewing tonight's MSU men's basketball clash against Indiana. That, and more!

Episode 1758