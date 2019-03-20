Current Sports | March 20, 2019

Duke Basketball; Zion Williamson; Luke Pohl; Michigan State Basketball; March Madness;

Just one more day until March Madness tips off. On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al starts off the show by asking if MSU should be afraid of facing Coach K's Duke Blue Devils this tournament. Later we are joined by Pewamo-Westphalia's boys basketball coach Luke Pohl as he discusses PW's championship and the controversy surrounding the final moments of that game. That and more on this Wednesday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin!

Episode 1394