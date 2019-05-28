Current Sports | May 28, 2019

MSU President; Satish Udpa; Dr.Samuel Stanley Jr.; Larry Nassar; NFLPA; DeMuarice Smith; NFL Lockout in 2021?; Weekend Winners

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al starts the show by discussing the hiring of Michigan State University's new president, Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr., and what this hire will mean for MSU's future. Next, the Current Sports panel talk some breaking news from the NFLPA about a potential lockout following the 2020 season, and what factors lead to this potential lockout. Finally, we close the show with weekend winners from the holiday weekend. That and more on this post-Memorial Day edition of Current Sports!

Episode: 1438