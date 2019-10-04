Related Program: 
Current Sports | October 4, 2019

By Alec Reo 1 minute ago

Justin Fields; Chase Young; Nate Stanley; Michael Penix Jr.; K.J Hill; Chris Olave; Jim Harbaugh; Derrick Rose 


Michigan State will have its biggest test yet in the Big 1o on Saturday. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives his thoughts on MSU's upcoming matchup against Ohio State University, and how complete of a team the Buckeyes are on every aspect of the field. He points out each of the challenges the Spartans will have to face in Columbus. Also, Al gives his predictions for the Wolverines game against a ranked Iowa team that cannot be overlooked, and gives his reasons for why he believes both MSU and U of M, "do not really have any kind of identity". To wrap up the show, Al and Alec give their favorite stories throughout the week.

Episode 1526

