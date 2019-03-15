Eric Woodyard Talks Fan Abuse in Professional Sports

Eric Woodyard joins Al Martin to discuss the verbal altercations with Russell Westbrook and fans. Should something be done to protect professional athletes?

The Utah Jazz have issued a permanent ban from its arena for inappropriate interaction with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook based on a video that emerged showing a fan calling Westbrook "boy." Eric Woodyard, Utah Jazz digital beat reporter for The Deseret News in Salt Lake City, first reported the ban of the fan. Woodyard also received a video earlier this week showing Westbrook involved in another verbal altercation with fans, later identified as Shane Keisel and his wife. Westbrook alleged that Keisel yelled from the stands "get down on your knees like you used to." Keisel has also been banned from the arena.

Woodyard joined Friday's Current Sports with Al Martin to discuss the events of this week with Westbrook and to dive into what must be done, if anything, to protect professional players from abusive fans.