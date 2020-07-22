Eva L. Evans, Pioneering Lansing Educator, Dies at 85

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Eva L. Evans
    Dr. Eva L. Evans was the first Black female deputy superintendent of the Lansing Public Schools. She died on Tuesday at age 85.
    Courtesy / Michigan Women's History Hall of Fame / Lansing School District

Dr. Eva L. Evans, a pioneering educator and the first Black female deputy superintendent of Lansing Public Schools, died on Tuesday, July 21.

 


Evans began her career in Lansing in 1965.

 

She developed several initiatives, including a local schools of choice program.

 

She created avenues for minority students to attend Michigan State University and Lansing Community College. 

 

In the early 1970’s, Evans helped calm racial tensions during Lansing’s school desegregation era. 

 

Months before the current wave of racial unrest that’s gripped the nation, Evans told WKAR that America still hasn’t learned from its history.

 

“The way power and people are divided in the United States…does the United States really mean what it says it is? Every generation, it seems we have to test that,” Evans said in 2019.       

 

Eva Lois Evans was 85. 

 

 

Tags: 
Lansing School Disctrict
Dr. Eva L. Evans

Related Content

Lansing School District Going Remote For First Part Of School Year

By Jul 17, 2020
woman with school graphics
Courtesy / Lansing School District

The Lansing School District is unveiling its plans for the start of the new school year to stay remote as leaders across the country in California, Arkansas, and Kansas are delaying school start dates or continuing remote learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus.