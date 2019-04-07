Former MSU President Simon Returns To Court Monday

By 46 minutes ago
  • Lou Anna Simon
    Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon appears in Eaton County Court.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN

This week, a judge is scheduled to decide if the former president of Michigan State University should go to trial. Lou Anna Simon is charged with lying to law enforcement during an investigation into a convicted sexual abuser, Larry Nassar.


Former M-S-U sports doctor Larry Nassar is serving a de facto life sentence for sexually assaulting multiple patients. Prosecutors say he abused patients for years while working at Michigan State.

The Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into MSU last year to try to figure out how Nassar was able to abuse his patients for so long.

Now prosecutors say Simon lied to law enforcement during that investigation about what she knew about Nassar and when.

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. The hearing began in an Eaton County court in February.

WKAR's Kevin Lavery and Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth will be in the courtroom for this week's hearing. Follow @WKARNews on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.

Tags: 
Lou Anna K. Simon
Larry Nassar

Related Content

Former MSU President Simon Appears In Court

By Nov 26, 2018
Lou Anna Simon
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

The Latest on a court appearance by Michigan State University’s former president, who is charged with lying in the Larry Nassar investigation. (all times local):

Breaking Down The Charges Against Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon

By & Nov 20, 2018
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

UPDATE: Click here to see the affidavit from the case against Lou Anna Simon.

 

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police. This makes her now the third person charged by the Attorney General’s Office as part of its investigation into MSU related to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.


Chronicle of Higher Ed: Simon Charge Reveals Narrative About MSU

By Peter Whorf Nov 21, 2018
Lou Anna Simon
Screen shot from C-SPAN

A writer with The Chronicle of Higher Education puts national perspective on the charging of former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case. 


Reclaim MSU Marks The Anniversary Of Nassar Sentencing

By Jan 25, 2019
Supporters laid down teal flowers in front of a banner with the word courage, memorializing the courage of survivors on the one-year anniversary of Larry Nassar's sentencing.
Abigail Censky, WKAR

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Larry Nassar’s sentencing. The former Michigan State University doctor was sentenced in Ingham county  to serve the remainder of his life behind bars after hundreds of the women he sexually abused as girls gave testimony in court in January 2018. 


Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Appeal of Nassar Sentence

By Apr 3, 2019
Larry Nassar photo
Screen shot from WDIV Live Stream / WDIV

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by sports doctor Larry Nassar, which means a 40-year prison sentence for assaulting gymnasts will stand.

Teal Flags Convey Silent Prayers in East Lansing

By Apr 2, 2019
prayer flags
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

A sexual assault survivors advocacy group is making a quiet but colorful statement on a busy East Lansing street. 

 


Meridian Twp Releases Independent Report Into Its Handling Of 2004 Nassar Abuse Complaint

By Mar 26, 2019
Meridian Township buildings
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Meridian Township has released the findings of an independent investigation into its mishandling of a 2004 sexual assault case involving former MSU physician Larry Nassar. 

 


Attorney Slams Former MSU Int. President Engler For Attending Game Amid Nassar Probe

By Mar 20, 2019
John Engler photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

John Engler's front-row interest in Michigan State University basketball has led to a war of words over the former school president's availability to speak to investigators about the Larry Nassar scandal.