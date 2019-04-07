Former MSU President Simon Returns To Court Monday

This week, a judge is scheduled to decide if the former president of Michigan State University should go to trial. Lou Anna Simon is charged with lying to law enforcement during an investigation into a convicted sexual abuser, Larry Nassar.

Cheyna Roth previews court hearing of former MSU president Lou Anna Simon in Eaton County Court.

Former M-S-U sports doctor Larry Nassar is serving a de facto life sentence for sexually assaulting multiple patients. Prosecutors say he abused patients for years while working at Michigan State.

The Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into MSU last year to try to figure out how Nassar was able to abuse his patients for so long.

Now prosecutors say Simon lied to law enforcement during that investigation about what she knew about Nassar and when.

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. The hearing began in an Eaton County court in February.

