Gov. Whitmer: New Detroit Auto Plant In 30 Years Is Good News For Entire State

UPDATED Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.: Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the entire state of Michigan notched a win with Fiat-Chrysler’s decision to build the first new auto plant in Detroit in almost three decades. A state board approved a generous incentive package for the project.

The deal hinged on a generous incentive package that was approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund. 

Governor Whitmer says the project shows Michigan is still a major player in the auto business.

“It is fitting the state that put the world on wheels, it is where we will build the cars of the future," said Gov. Whitmer. 

Whitmer said the new plant means jobs for 5 thousand new jobs, as well as a “spin-off” effect that will create more work for auto suppliers across the state.

She also said that means even more jobs for workers who have the skills that will be needed.

Gov. Whitmer said that will also mean more tax revenue to help fulfill her campaign promise to fix the roads.
 

UPDATED Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.: Fiat Chrysler can move forward with plans to build a new, $1.6 million assembly plant on Detroit's eastside and invest $900 million to retool and modernize another.

  

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved land deals and community benefits agreements tied to the project. They include a four-week exclusive window Detroit residents will have to apply for jobs at the facilities once laid-off workers and temporary employees are considered.

Fiat Chrysler expects to add 4,950 new jobs — mostly on the assembly line.

The company is getting tax breaks and 215 acres (87 hectares) of adjacent land the city had to acquire. The land deals are about $108 million, with Detroit and the state splitting it about equally.

Whitmer Will Use Current Incentives To Aid Fiat Chrysler

By Feb 27, 2019
Gretchen Whitmer
WKAR-MSU

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that Michigan's incentives for Fiat Chrysler to add 6,500 jobs in the state will not require legislative approval.

$4.5B Fiat Chrysler Plan To Add 6,500 Jobs In Detroit Area

By Feb 26, 2019
Fiat Chrysler
Twitter/City of Detroit

Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday announced a $4.5 billion investment plan it said would increase its workforce in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs by about 6,500 jobs to build all-new or next-generation SUVs.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Over 660K Trucks; Steering Could Fail

By Feb 5, 2019
Fiat Chrysler
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles / Facebook

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.

Groups To Redevelop Nearly Century-Old Detroit School

By Jan 28, 2019

Plans are moving forward to redevelop a nearly century-old Detroit school building into a space for local entrepreneurs, startup businesses and area residents seeking workforce training.

GM Plant Closings Spare Lansing

By Dec 3, 2018
Aerial view of auto assembly plant
Courtesy / Second Shift

Last week, General Motors announced plans to close three production plants and phase out models like the Impala and the electric Volt.

The Lansing area’s two GM plants were spared, but what might the future hold for local production?

Micheline Maynard is a veteran journalist and author who has written extensively about the Detroit carmakers.


Gov. Whitmer Signs Directive Seeking To Help Certain Businesses

By Jan 4, 2019
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive that's designed to help expand opportunities for certain small businesses and those businesses facing economic challenges.