Judge Orders MSU Emails Released In Strampel Misconduct Case

An Ingham County judge has ordered Michigan State University to turn over two emails relating to the criminal proceedings against former dean William Strampel.

Strampel led the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine before retiring in July 2018. He supervised Larry Nassar at the time the former sports doctor sexually assaulted hundreds of girls and young women.

Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak, says the emails will help his client rebut two specific counts of willful neglect of duty.

“The emails are going to show that Dr. Strampel was acting at the direction of the administration in 2014 as it relates to Larry Nassar going back to clinical duties,” Dakmak says. “This was after he was cleared by the Title Nine investigation.”

Strampel himself faces charges fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and felony misconduct in office. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 6.