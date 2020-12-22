Lansing Emptying Out Homeless Encampment

A homeless encampment in Lansing is being cleaned up following relocations.

The area has come to be known as the Back 40, at North Larch Street and East Saginaw Highway. As many as ten people have been living there in recent weeks.

Lansing’s director of human relations and community service, Kim Coleman, says conditions at the Back 40 had become unsafe, with debris, human waste and drug waste.

Coleman adds that the Back 40 has stood out from other encampments around town. “They are not always permanent encampments," she explains. "People move around. There are some that are chronically homeless that may set up a long-term residence, but for the most part, they do tend to move around.”

Coleman says people have been leaving the camp to live with family or friends, while others are relocating to nearby shelters.