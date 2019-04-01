Michigan Takes First Steps Toward Rules For Legal Hemp

A state agency has issued its first official advice to help businesses that want to get into the marijuana business. That’s after voters legalized marijuana in Michigan last November. We have more from capital correspondent Rick Pluta.

The first bulletin from the Michigan Bureau of Marijuana Regulation deals largely with cannabis oils and lotions that have little to no T-H-C. The bureau says it’s not going to adopt rules on marijuana products that have miniscule amounts of the compound.

Josh Hovey with the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association says there are still a lot of details to be dealt with.

“But this is a good first step.” Hovey said.

Although Michigan voters last November changed state law to allow marijuana, it remains illegal under federal law.