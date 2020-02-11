New Gym In East Lansing Attracts Michigan State Students To Boxing

TITLE Boxing, which opened in November 2019, is finding a following from MSU students wanting a good workout and stress relief.

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Towards the end of the fall semester, Kadeeja Murrell’s responsibilities were typical of a Michigan State student: the stress of finals, more hours studying and less time for her own mental health. Add on her sorority duties and a new relationship, she might have just fallen apart.

Murrell, a senior Kinesiology major, decided to take the study of body mechanics quite literally when she made her bucket list for 2020. She chose to turn to boxing as her new outlet for health, going to the new TITLE Boxing Club in East Lansing.

“At the end of 2019, I decided that I wanted to go and do something…I went to TITLE Boxing just to try something new. I’ve never boxed before and I thought that it might be something interesting and cool to try out,” said Murrell.

People encounter all types of problems in their day-to-day life, whether it is school, work, family, personal or all of the above like Murrell. For an hour of her time, TITLE Boxing Club gives her the heavy bag and gloves to rejuvenate, relieve stress and feel alive.

TITLE Boxing Club, which opened in November 2019, welcomes all age groups and fitness levels. TITLE is one of the only clubs that specializes in non-combat group fitness classes, putting the focus on the training of a boxer’s conditioning rather than a boxer’s skill set.

It’s a serious workout, taking people away from the traditional treadmill, yoga mats and rowers. Instead, boxing works to engage the mind, body and spirit.

“It was easy to pick up, but I learned that boxing is a lot harder than it looks. It required a lot more energy than I thought. I got super tired in such a short amount time,” Murrell said.

Murrell said what tired her were the combinations called out by one of several trainers. Each class period whether it is a 30-, 45-, 60-, or 75-minute session, follows the format of a warm-up, 3-minute rounds on the heavy bag, and core.

The intense workouts are challenging – but that’s to be accepted according to MSU senior Maci McCadney.

“One thing I liked about the boxing class was how we had 10 rounds and in between the rounds for about two minutes we did cardio workouts. It made the process more challenging, but it felt good at the same time,” McCadney said.

Murrell and McCadney said every day is a different challenge and every class has a different way to fight back. TITLE offers different training options, with boxing, kickboxing and mixed-martial arts technique training.

“I learned how to rotate my feet and add a few jab techniques. I also learned how to block and duck from my opponent hits,” McCadney said.

TITLE is open Saturday through Thursday for training sessions, so it is no surprise that some students become regulars.

“I just want to hit something. At the end of a long day of classes or just regular stuff bothering me, I need that heavy bag to feel where I’m coming from,” senior Jonathan Barksdale said.

These 100-pound bags are an outlet for frustration and to ease your mind, you will never be hit in any session since these are all non-contact classes.

“I can go literally whenever I want because it is so close to campus and they don’t close until late. Whenever I want to just relieve some steam, best believe I’m taking that five-minute drive,” Barksdale said.