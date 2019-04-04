Police Urging Safe Final Four Celebrations On Saturday

Police are warning that people could face fines, jail time and even expulsion from Michigan State University for committing crimes during Final Four celebrations this weekend.

On a normal shift, at least five officers patrol the streets of East Lansing. On Saturday night, there will be at least 100.

Deputy chief Steve Gonzalez says the extra help will come from neighboring agencies.

"We will lean on the Ingham, Eaton and Clinton County sheriff’s offices, the Lansing police department, Michigan State police, Michigan State University police and the Meridian Township police department will be here to assist," said chief Gonzalez.

Last weekend, 700 people gathered after the MSU win in the Cedar Village apartments. A piece of furniture was set on fire. Police arrested two men for having an open container of alcohol in public.

Besides Cedar Village, 11 fires were set around the city. None caused major damage but they are still considered arson.

Deputy chief Gonzalez says Social media helps catch criminals in the act during celebrations.

"Inevitably those photographs, those videos land on Social Media," said chief Gonzalez. "And they’re out there for the whole world to see and that includes the police departments."

In addition to fines and jail time, MSU students found guilty of taking part in an unlawful assembly could face suspension or expulsion.