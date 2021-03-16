Q: Does all reading count?

A: Nothing can replace the warm cuddly feels of a good book or story time shared with a young learner. But when trying to raise a reader, all reading certainly does count.

Not only does it count but is critical in the development of a child’s concepts of print, text, information and purpose. These concepts are foundational skills that build toward reading proficiency.

“There’s a STOP sign.” “Now look, that sign says YIELD.” “This tells us we’re at the park.” “Do you want to pick something from the menu to eat?” Statements similar to these help children connect print to the messages they convey and provide context and purpose behind their meaning. Detailing the value connected to this type of reading reinforces that reading is used in every way.

One thing I really enjoy here at WKAR is when I get to host a Storytime with one of the beloved characters from PBS KIDS. Later this month (March 27, 2021) I’ll be hosting two virtual Storytime sessions as part of Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger [add link]. I’ll share two of Daniel’s stories: The Helpers in Your Neighborhood and Daniel Can Dance.

Before each Storytime, I share a print concept note with the audience that goes like this:

· Books are really special.

· Books are made up of letters that make sounds.

· When the sounds are put together, they make words.

· When words are put together, they make sentences.

· And when sentences are put together, they make stories.

Can you create a print concept for other forms of reading that happens all around the community? If so, I’d love for you to share them with me at robin@wkar.org.

Happy Learning!

Mrs. Pizzo

Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger is supported by PNC Grow Up Great and Impression 5 Science Center.

DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012 The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop