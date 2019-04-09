Simon Hearing To Continue Next Week

The court hearing to determine whether a former Michigan State University president should stand trial for lying to police will continue on April 16.

Lou Anna Simon was in an Eaton County Courtroom on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Prosecutors are trying to prove Simon knew about a 2014 internal investigation into Larry Nassar.

Last year, Simon told Michigan State Police she didn’t know specifics about Nassar or the investigation until 2016 and later.

Simon faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Her attorney Lee Silver maintains Simon is innocent.

Simon was MSU's president from 2005-2018.

She resigned hours after Nassar was convicted in Ingham County court of sexually assaulting his patients.