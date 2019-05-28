Trustees To Name Samuel L. Stanley Jr. The Next President of Michigan State University

By 11 minutes ago
  • Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D.
    Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. the 51st president, of Michigan State University. Photo is from Stony Brook University.
    Stony Brook University

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees are expected to name Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. the 21st president of during a special meeting on Tuesday morning. His term begins August 1, 2019.

Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. the 51st president of Michigan State University
Credit Stony Brook University

In 2009, Dr. Stanley became president of Stony Brook University in New York state. According to the campus biography, he is a Seattle native.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biological sciences at the University of Chicago and his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 1980. 

Dr. Stanley subsequently spent many years researching infectious diseases. According to the Stony Brook University: 

He went to Washington University in St. Louis in 1983 for a fellowship in infectious diseases in the School of Medicine, eventually becoming a professor in the Departments of Medicine and Molecular Microbiology in recognition of the collaborative nature of his research. A highly distinguished biomedical researcher, Dr. Stanley was one of the nation's highest recipients of support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his research focusing on enhanced defense against emerging infectious diseases. He is an expert in the biological mechanisms that cells employ when responding to infectious agents such as parasites, bacteria and viruses — a process commonly called the inflammatory response.  

In 2006, Dr. Stanley became Vice Chancellor for Research at Washington University prior to joining Stony Brook University as President.

Ellen Li and Samuel Stanley, Jr.
Credit Stony Brook University

Dr. Stanley is married to  Ellen Li, MD, PhD, a biomedical researcher and gastroenterologist. They have four children. 

Dr. Stanley is MSU's 21st president. In January 2018, Lou Ann Simon resigned after serving 13 years as MSU's president. Her departure came hours after Larry Nassar was sentenced to a 40-175 year prison term for sexual abuse of girls and women while serving as a physician at MSU. Simon is charged with two felony and two misdemeanor counts. She is accused of lying to investigators about when she knew of former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s sex crimes. Her preliminary hearing started in February and will continue in June.

Former Michigan governor John Engler served as interim president of MSU. In January, his tumultuous term as the school's interim president came to an end following heavy backlash to comments he made to the Detroit News regarding survivors of Nassar’s abuse. 

MSU’s Executive Vice president for Administration Satish Udpa was chosen as MSU's acting president.

Tags: 
Samuel L. Stanley
Stony Brook University
MSU trustees
presidential search
Lou Anna Simon
Satish Udpa
John Engler

Related Content

MSU Trustees To Hold Special Meeting About 'Personnel' on Tuesday

By May 24, 2019
MSU Sign
Amanda Barberena

Trustees at Michigan State University are holding a special meeting next week amid a search for a new president.


MSU Trustees Attempt To Reconcile; Acting President Udpa Apologizes To Survivors

By Feb 15, 2019
Acting President Satish Udpa presides over his first MSU Board of Trustees meeting. He began with an apology to survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse.
Abigail Censky, WKAR

Friday the Michigan State University Board of Trustees met for the first time since Interim President and former Governor, John Engler was ousted in early January.  Acting President Satish Udpa began his first official MSU board meeting with an apology.


MSU Trustees Elect Byrum Chairperson; Kelly Vice-Chair

By & Jan 9, 2019
MSU Trustees Dianne Byrum (L) and Melanie Foster will be leading the search for the next university president.
Katie Cook / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees today elected Dianne Byrum to serve as chairperson for the next two years. She got five votes to three for fellow Democrat Brian Mossalam. Republican Dan Kelly was elected vice chair.