Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum | WKAR Family Film Night

Thu. Feb. 25, 2021 at 7pm | Join WKAR for a pajama jam screening of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Rosa Parks; I Am Thurgood Marshall! RSVP HERE

Grab some popcorn and a comfortable seat and join us for an online screening of I Am Rosa Parks; I Am Thurgood Marshall! In this half-hour adventure, Xavier, Yadina and Brad learn a lesson about how to treat everyone fairly and equally when they meet Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall.



This WKAR Family Film Night is FREE, but an RSVP is required.



This online event is intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will need to create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 14 or older.



MORE ABOUT XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM

Inspired by the best-selling kids book series, Ordinary People Change the World, by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum follows the adventures of Xavier, Yadina and Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures like Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson when they were kids. Each adventure will help young viewers make the connection between the skills that made these historical figures heroes and those same qualities within themselves, helping them discover that they, too, can change the world.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.



Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.



First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.