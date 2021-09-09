Alan Haller MSU Athletic Director Presser, Ishbia Donation to MSU Football And Basketball Players | Current Sports | Sep. 9, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you highlights from the Alan Haller MSU athletic director introductory press conference. It was quite the scene at the Breslin Center as Haller was introduced by the likes of MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Also, Al reacts to the major donation from former MSU men's basketball walk-on Matt Ishbia, who will be giving every MSU basketball and football player $500 throughout the school year!

Episode 1839