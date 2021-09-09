© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Alan Haller MSU Athletic Director Presser, Ishbia Donation to MSU Football And Basketball Players | Current Sports | Sep. 9, 2021

Published September 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller
MSU trustees have approved Alan Haller's appointment to run the university's athletic department.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you highlights from the Alan Haller MSU athletic director introductory press conference. It was quite the scene at the Breslin Center as Haller was introduced by the likes of MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Also, Al reacts to the major donation from former MSU men's basketball walk-on Matt Ishbia, who will be giving every MSU basketball and football player $500 throughout the school year!

Episode 1839

Current Sports with Al MartinCurrent SportsAlan HallerMSU AthleticsMat IshbiaMSU BasketballMSU Football Team
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
