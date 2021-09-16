US Gymnasts Testify At Senate Hearing, Lions Players Defend Aubrey Pleasant | Current Sports | Sep. 16, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the emotional Senate Judiciary hearing from Wednesday as US gymnasts shared testimony alleging the FBI's mishandling of Larry Nassar. Simone Biles and Aly Raisman were among those who spoke. Also, Detroit Lions defensive players are coming to the aid of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, who went viral after his tongue-lashing of Jeff Okudah during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. We discuss as Al sees parallels between that moment and the coaching style of MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Episode 1844