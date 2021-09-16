© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

US Gymnasts Testify At Senate Hearing, Lions Players Defend Aubrey Pleasant | Current Sports | Sep. 16, 2021

Published September 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the emotional Senate Judiciary hearing from Wednesday as US gymnasts shared testimony alleging the FBI's mishandling of Larry Nassar. Simone Biles and Aly Raisman were among those who spoke. Also, Detroit Lions defensive players are coming to the aid of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, who went viral after his tongue-lashing of Jeff Okudah during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. We discuss as Al sees parallels between that moment and the coaching style of MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Episode 1844

Current Sports with Al MartinSimone BilesCurrent SportsAly RaismanMcKayla MaroneyUSA GymnasticsLarry NassarDetroit LionsFord Field
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
