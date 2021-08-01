-
We discuss the shocking withdrawal today of famed olympic gymnast Simone Biles, citing mental health reasons for the decision. Also, final takeaways from…
-
We dive into COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and how one big name tennis star has withdrawn due to a positive test. Also, we highlight the first active NHL…
-
Simone Biles watched as her friends and former Olympic teammates came forward to detail abuse at the hands of a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team…
-
Rio Olympics Recap, Cheating in the Olympics, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Usain Bolt, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, and Lansing Lugnuts.On today's "Current…
-
Olympics Update, Detroit Lions' Preseason, Deshaun Tate, NBA Pay Scale, Lebron James, and Reflection Friday.The weekend starts, and the sports keep going.…