portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tom Izzo On Vaccinations In Sports And The First Official Practice For MSU Basketball | Current Sports | Sep. 29, 2021

Published September 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 11.34.54 AM.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics
Tom Izzo addresses the media before the first practice of the 2021-22 MSU basketball season.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you the press conference of MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, who addressed the media for the first practice of the new season. Izzo announces the team captains, notes improvements of each player, and tackles the vaccination discussion in the world of sports. Izzo encourages everyone to get vaccinated and explains why. That, and more, on today's Current Sports!

Episode 1854

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinTom IzzoMSU BasketballSpartan StadiumMel TuckerCollege FootballCollege Basketball

