Tom Izzo On Vaccinations In Sports And The First Official Practice For MSU Basketball | Current Sports | Sep. 29, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we bring you the press conference of MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, who addressed the media for the first practice of the new season. Izzo announces the team captains, notes improvements of each player, and tackles the vaccination discussion in the world of sports. Izzo encourages everyone to get vaccinated and explains why. That, and more, on today's Current Sports!
Episode 1854