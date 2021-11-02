© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

College football playoff rankings revealed tonight; where will MSU place? / Michigan fans blaming officiating for loss to Spartans? | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2021

Published November 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT
mel_tucker.jpg
Russ White | MSU Today
/

There are some Michigan fans who are pointing toward the officiating for the loss against Michigan State on Saturday. Al tells you why that's a major foul. Also, where will MSU rank when tonight's college football playoff rankings are revealed?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into tonight's first college football playoff rankings of the season. Where will Michigan State place after the big win over Michigan on Saturday? Also, speaking of which, there are some Wolverines who are blaming the officiating for the outcome of last weekend's big game. Al tells you why this is totally foul. That, as well as the Mel Tucker game week press conference from Spartan Stadium.

Episode 1871

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU Football TeamCollege Football PlayoffMichigan FootballMel TuckerJim HarabughMichigan WolverinesMSU Spartans
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
