College football playoff rankings revealed tonight; where will MSU place? / Michigan fans blaming officiating for loss to Spartans? | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into tonight's first college football playoff rankings of the season. Where will Michigan State place after the big win over Michigan on Saturday? Also, speaking of which, there are some Wolverines who are blaming the officiating for the outcome of last weekend's big game. Al tells you why this is totally foul. That, as well as the Mel Tucker game week press conference from Spartan Stadium.

Episode 1871