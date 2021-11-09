© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mel Tucker's jab at Jim Harbaugh, MSU men's basketball at Champions Classic tonight against Kansas, MSU women's basketball home against Morehead State | Current Sports | Nov. 9, 2021

Published November 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST
MSG1
Madison Square Garden in New York City.
/
Creative Commons

Mel Tucker's subtle jab at Jim Harbaugh during his weekly press conference and we talk about the start of the men's and women's MSU hoop seasons.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the subtle jab from MSU football coach Mel Tucker toward Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who has directed frustration toward the officiating after the loss to the Spartans. Al weighs-in. Also, the start of both the MSU men's and women's basketball seasons takes place tonight! Hear what Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant have to say!

Episode 1875

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinTom IzzoMSU BasketballKansas BasketballMSU SpartansMel TuckerJim HarbaughMichigan Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
