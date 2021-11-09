Mel Tucker's jab at Jim Harbaugh, MSU men's basketball at Champions Classic tonight against Kansas, MSU women's basketball home against Morehead State | Current Sports | Nov. 9, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the subtle jab from MSU football coach Mel Tucker toward Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who has directed frustration toward the officiating after the loss to the Spartans. Al weighs-in. Also, the start of both the MSU men's and women's basketball seasons takes place tonight! Hear what Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant have to say!
Episode 1875