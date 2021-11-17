MSU @ Butler men's basketball preview, Reaction to college football playoff rankings, NIL feature | Current Sports | Nov. 17, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Butler in the 'Gavitt Tipoff Games.' Who are the players to look at tonight? Also, the third revealing of the college football playoff rankings took place on Tuesday night. What messages did the committee send this week? And, Current Sports beat reporter Luke Sloan brings a feature centered on name, image, and likeness disparity in college sports.

Episode 1879