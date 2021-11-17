© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU @ Butler men's basketball preview, Reaction to college football playoff rankings, NIL feature | Current Sports | Nov. 17, 2021

Published November 17, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST
Tom Izzo
MGoBlog
/
Flickr Creative Commons

We preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup at Butler and bring to you a feature on name, image, and likeness in college sports.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Butler in the 'Gavitt Tipoff Games.' Who are the players to look at tonight? Also, the third revealing of the college football playoff rankings took place on Tuesday night. What messages did the committee send this week? And, Current Sports beat reporter Luke Sloan brings a feature centered on name, image, and likeness disparity in college sports.

Episode 1879

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU SpartansTom IzzoMSU BasketballMSU Football TeamMel TuckerNIL
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
