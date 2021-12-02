© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MLB lockout; MSU hoops top Louisville while Michigan falls hard at UNC; Tom Izzo postgame reaction | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2021

Published December 2, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST
The MLB has its first labor stoppage since the 1990s. What has led to the lockout? Also, we recap last night's results in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge in men's college basketball.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss what has led to the first MLB lockout since the 1990s. What does this mean for next season and what changes can we expect? Also, the Big Ten / ACC Challenge in men's college basketball took place last night. The MSU men's basketball team handled business at home against Louisville, while Michigan struggled on the road to North Carolina. We recap it all.

Episode 1884

Current Sports with Al MartinMLBmlb baseballMSU BasketballMichigan BasketballJuwan HowardTom IzzoBasketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
