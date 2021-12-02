MLB lockout; MSU hoops top Louisville while Michigan falls hard at UNC; Tom Izzo postgame reaction | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2021
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss what has led to the first MLB lockout since the 1990s. What does this mean for next season and what changes can we expect? Also, the Big Ten / ACC Challenge in men's college basketball took place last night. The MSU men's basketball team handled business at home against Louisville, while Michigan struggled on the road to North Carolina. We recap it all.
Episode 1884