portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU men's basketball opens up Big Ten play against Minnesota | Current Sports | Dec. 8, 2021

Published December 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST
Tom Izzo
Streeter Lecka
/
Getty Images North America

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball road matchup against Minnesota. This will be the Big Ten Conference opener for both programs. Hear what Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has to say about the matchup and the progress of his team, which has now cracked the top 25 rankings. Also, Al proposes some options for how the Heisman trophy should change in the coming future. That, and more!

Episode 1888

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinIzzoTom IzzoMSU Men's BasketballHeisman TrophyKenneth Walker IIICollege FootballMSU Football Team
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
