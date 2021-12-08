MSU men's basketball opens up Big Ten play against Minnesota | Current Sports | Dec. 8, 2021

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball road matchup against Minnesota. This will be the Big Ten Conference opener for both programs. Hear what Spartans head coach Tom Izzo has to say about the matchup and the progress of his team, which has now cracked the top 25 rankings. Also, Al proposes some options for how the Heisman trophy should change in the coming future. That, and more!

Episode 1888