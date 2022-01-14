© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Current Sports with Al Martin

NFL Wildcard Weekend is here! Thoughts and predictions on deck; Major weekend for Michigan State Hockey | Current Sports | Jan. 14, 2022

Published January 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST
We take your hand and walk you, game by game, throughout the upcoming NFL wildcard weekend!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we take you game by game of this weekend's 2022 NFL Wildcard weekend. That's right, the playoffs are here, so buckle up and enjoy! Also, Danton Cole's MSU hockey team has a big weekend road series against Wisconsin on deck. Hear what Cole has to say about the importance of the matchup and how the Spartans have prepared throughout the week. That, and more!

Episode 1905

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU AthleticsMSU HockeyNFLNFL PlayoffsDallas CowboysMatthew StaffordTom IzzoSuzy Merchant
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
