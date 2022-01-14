NFL Wildcard Weekend is here! Thoughts and predictions on deck; Major weekend for Michigan State Hockey | Current Sports | Jan. 14, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we take you game by game of this weekend's 2022 NFL Wildcard weekend. That's right, the playoffs are here, so buckle up and enjoy! Also, Danton Cole's MSU hockey team has a big weekend road series against Wisconsin on deck. Hear what Cole has to say about the importance of the matchup and how the Spartans have prepared throughout the week. That, and more!

Episode 1905